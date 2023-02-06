Quiet Monday

After a quiet start we're in for warmer and wetter weather. Monday will end up mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. A gusty south to southwest wind kicks up Tuesday and highs will soar into the low 60s. We'll hold on to that warmth with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday but also see showers and isolated t-showers developing.
Posted at 4:03 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 04:03:28-05
