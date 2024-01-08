Watch Now
Quiet Monday, Some Sun Briefly Returns

Soggy and Gusty Tuesday
Posted at 4:12 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 04:12:01-05

We have an active week inbound! It's quiet Monday with high pressure in control, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The first of two strong systems will impact the Commonwealth Tuesday with widespread rain and gusty wind. A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday for southeast gusts up to 30 to 40 mph, mainly in the morning. Also expect a solid soaking, 1" to 2" potential rainfall that will make for a soggy day but also end up beneficial for the ongoing drought. We'll wrap it up with scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

