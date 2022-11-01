Quiet the Rest of the Week

We'll have clouds in and out the next couple of days as high pressure at the surface and a weak upper low drift through. Skies will range from mostly to partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Isolated showers/sprinkles are possible Wednesday. A significant warm up is in the works later this week with highs around 70° Thursday and spiking well into the 70s this weekend. About 10° to 15°+ above normal but absolutely spectacular weather for the Breeders' Cup! We will need to watch that strong southwesterly flow, it could be gusty Saturday ahead of the cold front that will bring our next chance for rain. Showers will fire up Saturday night, Sunday and linger into Monday.

