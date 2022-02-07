Quiet this Week

We're settling into a fairly benign pattern this week with the active storm track across the Great Lakes and a gradual warm up through midweek. A cold front will track through Monday but the most we'll see from it- mostly to partly sunny skies with near normal highs in the low to mid 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs edging into the mid to upper 40s thanks to a continued southwest wind. We'll peak around 50° Wednesday before another more or less dry front knocks us back into the 40s Thursday.