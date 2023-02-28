Quiet Tuesday

Your StormTracker forecast settles down Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a west/northwest breeze keeping it cooler, expect highs in the low 60s. A warm front lifts north midweek and we'll see highs surge to near record levels again, in the low to mid 70s as a gusty south/southwest wind cranks back up. A cold front will spark scattered showers and t-showers Wednesday night with a more widespread round of showers and locally heavy rain heading our way Thursday night into Friday.
Posted at 4:09 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 04:09:28-05
