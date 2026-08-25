Quiet weather continues before isolated rain chances return Thursday

We have enjoyed another beautiful late-August day across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Plenty of sunshine has stuck with us, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s across much of the area.

The comfortable weather will continue tonight before temperatures begin warming Wednesday. We will also start to bring a few rain chances back into the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday, but this does not look like a washout.

Another cool and comfortable night

Clear skies will stick with us through the rest of Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will once again cool into the upper 50s and low 60s by early Wednesday morning. Humidity will remain relatively low as well, making for another comfortable start to the day.

Warmer Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

Wednesday will bring another great day across the area, but you will probably notice that it feels a little warmer outside.

We will see plenty of sunshine for much of the day, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will also slowly increase as more moisture begins working back into the region.

Most of Wednesday should remain dry. An isolated shower could begin to develop Wednesday evening or Wednesday night, but rain chances remain fairly low.

A few showers and storms possible Thursday

Our best opportunity for rain this week arrives Thursday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible, along with a few thunderstorms. Rain chances are only around 20% to 30%, meaning this will not be a total washout, and many locations could stay dry.

At this point, the severe weather threat appears low. Thursday will also feel noticeably more humid, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to around 90 degrees and dew points approaching 70.

Dry and hotter heading into the weekend

Drier air returns behind the front Friday, kicking off another stretch of quiet weather.

High pressure should take control for the weekend, bringing plenty of dry time and warming temperatures. Highs could climb into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

That warmer pattern may continue into the beginning of next week, with a good chance of afternoon temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher.