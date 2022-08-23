Quiet Weather Continues For A While

We're looking at another dandy of a day tomorrow with sunshine, relatively low humidity and a slightly warmer afternoon as we head into the mid 80s which is a normal late August day for us.

The warmth will continue to increase for us by Thursday with highs heading into the upper 80s and still a pretty tolerable level of humidity. Mugginess will return by the end of the week, along with our next thunderstorm chances on Friday as we transition to that more humid air mass. We'll flirt with 90 over the weekend with plenty of mugginess around to remind you that it's August. Monday and Tuesday will be the next significant rain chances as we prepare to transition back to cooler weather with the ending of meteorological summer next Wednesday.