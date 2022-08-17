Quiet Weather Midweek

We're looking good midweek. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers and t-showers possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs remain below normal, on either side of 80°. High pressure noses in Thursday keeping the sun shining and highs in the low 80s. This weekend will see a gradual warming trend into the mid 80s but moisture will also be on the rise. Watch for a few showers and storms Friday and Saturday with the rain chance really ramping up late in the weekend ahead of an approaching cold front.