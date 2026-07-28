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Quiet weather returns to the Commonwealth

We end July with highs in the mid-80s
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wlex
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Posted

Happy Tuesday! We had an active afternoon with a few severe storms rolling through the Commonwealth. Tonight, we will see lows in the upper 60s with patchy fog. Temperatures will continue to cool off by Wednesday, with highs remaining near average through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim until another system arrives heading into the weekend. Long-term forecasts show a return of heat and humidity by the middle of the first week of August.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18