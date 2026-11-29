We'll see another round of storms come through this evening with a small chance 1 or 2 of the storms push severe limits. There's a marginal risk for a severe storm. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat.

Even before the storms, wind gusts are 25 to 35 mph. We have a Wind Advisory tonight for gusts to 45 mph and it will stay windy after the storms as well.

Monday is looking like another one of those cloudy and kind of dreary days. With the overcast, it'll stay cool with highs just in the mid 40s for the final day of meteorological autumn.

Most of this week is looking mild, and we'll even head into the 60s.