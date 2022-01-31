Rain develops Wednesday lasting through Thursday. By Thursday afternoon and evening pressing Arctic air at the surface may change the rain to freezing rain. Significant icing is POSSIBLE in the somewhere nearby in the Ohio Valley Thursday and Friday. Stay with LEX18 StormTracker Weather over the next couple of days as we focus and clarify on the storm details later this week
Rain And Freezing Rain Late This Week
Tracking Another Winter Storm Threat
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 31, 2022
