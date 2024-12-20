Rain and Snow Showers Likely Friday

We're starting the weekend off cold, wet and a little wintry with highs in the upper 30s and scattered rain to snow showers through the day. There is a chance we could see minor to light snow accumulation on the grass and elevated surfaces but the best chance for up to an inch will be at higher elevations southeast where a winter weather advisory is in effect until Saturday morning. Watch for areas of freezing drizzle overnight that could lead to slick spots, lows will crash to the low 20s as much colder air rushes in. Saturday will end up partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s as winter officially begins. Sunday may not get above freezing, even with plenty of sunshine. Next week, a warmer and wetter trend is setting up for Christmas.