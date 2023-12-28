Rain to Rain-Snow Showers Thursday into Friday

A few showers (rain) return Thursday but moisture is fairly limited, we'll see them mainly in the morning with mostly to partly cloudy skies later in the day and highs in the 40s. Additional rain to snow showers will develop overnight and track through the area Friday as low pressure does the same. The best chance for minor/light accumulation will stay over southern Indiana and western Kentucky Friday morning. With highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday and relatively warm ground temps, isolated minor accumulation on the grass and elevated surfaces is possible but roads should remain wet. The rest of the weekend, and the year, will end up chilly and dry with lingering clouds Saturday, more sunshine Sunday and highs in the 40s both days.

