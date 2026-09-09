Rain and storm chances increase late tonight into Thursday

Wednesday has been another hot and breezy day across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with wind gusts around 20 mph at times.

Most of us have stayed dry so far, outside of an isolated shower or two, but that will begin to change later this evening. An approaching cold front will bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms tonight, followed by several rounds of rain throughout Thursday.

Storm Chances Increase Tonight

A few isolated showers will remain possible through the early evening, but the more organized activity should begin moving into the region later tonight.

A weakening and broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move southeast across the area. There is a low-end risk for a stronger storm, with gusty to potentially damaging winds being the primary concern.

The bigger concern overnight will become heavy rainfall, especially for locations that see multiple rounds of showers and storms.

A Wet Thursday Ahead

Keep the rain gear close Thursday because showers and thunderstorms will likely be with us on and off for much of the day.

Rain chances increase as the cold front moves into the area and begins to slow down. Widespread rainfall totals of around a half-inch to an inch are expected, with locally higher amounts above 1.5 inches possible.

Areas along and north of I-64 currently have the greatest chance of receiving more than an inch of rainfall. A few locations repeatedly hit by heavier showers and storms could potentially receive several inches.

Localized Flooding Will Be Possible

While widespread flooding is not currently expected, localized flash flooding could become a concern Thursday.

The front will slow down across the region, allowing showers and storms to repeatedly move over some of the same locations. Any areas that receive several rounds of heavy rainfall over a short period of time will have the greatest flooding concern.

A few storms could still produce gusty winds, but heavy rainfall will become the main impact to watch.

Clouds and rain will also keep temperatures noticeably cooler Thursday, with highs ranging from the low 80s farther north to the upper 80s farther south.

Rain Chances Linger Friday and Saturday

Unfortunately, we may not completely dry things out once Thursday's widespread rainfall comes to an end.

The front will settle near the Kentucky-Tennessee border while another disturbance hangs around the region. That will keep chances for showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast Friday and Saturday, with the better opportunities generally across Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Highs Friday will stay in the low to mid 80s before temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 80s Saturday. Humidity will also increase again, making Saturday feel fairly muggy.

Some Improvement Sunday Before More Rain Next Week

We should begin to see some improvement during the second half of the weekend, although an isolated shower can't be completely ruled out Sunday.

Temperatures will start warming again as well, with highs returning to the upper 80s and potentially low 90s heading into early next week.

A few isolated showers could remain possible Monday before our next better opportunity for rain begins working into the forecast around Tuesday night.