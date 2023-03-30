Rain And Storms Friday And A Time To Stay Weather Aware

Friday will be a time to remain Weather Aware, especially Friday night. A slight risk of severe storms is up for central Kentucky, but the risk is higher to our west.

During Friday we'll see off and on rain and thundershowers. These will be just garden variety showers with nothing severe during the day. The risk will ramp up later tomorrow evening and in the hours after midnight as a powerful cold front will be moving our way. Stay Weather Aware as that line of strong or severe storms comes our way out of western Kentucky. The storms may be weakening as they approach, but still be pushing severe limits.

Winds tomorrow will be in the 25 to 35 mph range, so it'll be a windy day. Strong or severe winds may accompany the line of storms tomorrow night. Regardless of that line of storms, there will be gradient winds late tomorrow night and into Saturday that will be even higher, 50 to 60 mph possible, with a Wind Advisory likely. This is much less than the extreme winds we saw in early March, but may still cause issues with trees and powerlines.

Stay Weather Aware