Rain Arrives Friday

Rain chances will be increasing through the day with the most rain likely in southern and southeastern Kentucky. Shower chances will begin in the morning in the south and will be moving northward through the morning. The rain will remain scattered throughout the day meaning you'll have lots of dry time as well.

The rain chances will increase into the afternoon. The best chances for the most widespread rain look to be very late in the day and especially during the evening.

A few lingering showers will be around, especially in the east, into Saturday morning. However, the weekend will get better as it goes on.

Your Friday begins on a brisk note with temperatures in the 30s. A nice southerly wind will lead to a warmer afternoon with highs in the 60s.

