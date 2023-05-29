Rain Backs Off Memorial Day

That late weekend rain which soaked eastern Kentucky backs off for Memorial Day but clouds will linger. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Monday with lingering (isolated) showers possible. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s east to the mid to upper 70s in the Bluegrass. We'll see more sunshine and edge into the 80s through midweek. An appropriate start to meteorological summer Thursday!
Posted at 3:49 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 03:49:07-04
