Rain Backs Off Monday

We'll catch a brief break from persistent precipitation Monday but clouds will linger. Expect an overcast morning with a mostly cloudy afternoon and highs around 40°. Low pressure dives southeast across the Commonwealth Tuesday, sparking another round of showers and keeping it mostly cloudy. After that we'll settle into a quiet, dry and milder few days with highs climbing closer to 50° Thursday, Friday.
Posted at 3:42 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 03:42:55-05
