Rain Chance on the Rise

We have active weather with a rising rain chance for the next couple of days. Just what we need for the ongoing drought, but it will make it a dreary end to the work week. Thursday will end up mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing and rounds of showers and t-showers continuing overnight as a cold front slowly tracks east. Friday will start out with scattered showers that will gradually diminish late in the day. Highs will fall from the upper 60s Thursday to the low to mid 60s Friday and into the weekend. A second cold front will blow through Saturday morning, clearing it out later in the day and setting us up for a quiet end to the weekend.

