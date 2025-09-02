For a drought parched Commonwealth, a rising rain chance over the next few days is just what we need to tamp down the dust. Expect partly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and storms Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will be similar but the best shot at widespread showers and storms fires up Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rainfall amounts will range from a few tenths of an inch north up to and inch south. In the wake of the front, much cooler air this weekend, likely the coolest we've been this season with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
Rain Chance Rising Over the Next Few Days
Best Chance for Widespread Showers and Storms Wednesday Night, Thursday
