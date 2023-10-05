Rain Chance Rising Thursday

Increasing clouds and a rising rain chance later in the day will finally stick a fork in our early October heat wave Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with an overcast afternoon and showers slowly spreading in from out west. The most likely time for rain will be Thursday evening, overnight and winding down Friday morning as a cold front sweeps east. A bit of good news for the opening day of the fall meet at Keeneland with the rain diminishing earlier in the day. Highs will drop from around 80° Thursday to the 70s Friday and bottom out around 60° Saturday. Welcome to fall! We're still looking at the potential for patchy frost Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s.

