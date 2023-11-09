Rain Chance Rising Thursday Night

After record setting warmth midweek, we're cooling it back down as we head into the weekend. A cold front tracks east Thursday knocking highs back to the mid to upper 60s. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early and late in the day. Showers are more likely overnight into Friday morning with a gradual drying trend later in the day. This weekend will be a return to November reality with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Saturday looks sunny, dry and nice for Veterans Day and the UK game.

