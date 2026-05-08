Rain Chances Bookend Mother's Day Weekend

This is how droughts can worsen. This evening there will be a nice line of rain and storms to our north and west. By the time it arrives here late tonight and in the predawn hours, there's not much left.

LEX 18

LEX 18

LEX 18

Clouds and a small shower chance will linger into Saturday morning. As Saturday continues, the weather gets sunnier with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. So the good news is most of Saturday will be terrific.

LEX 18

Mother's Day should begin on a dry note with some sunshine. But, the clouds will increase pretty quickly and rain and thunderstorm chances will begin as we head into Sunday afternoon. This is with a cold front that will usher in the next round of cool air next week.

Most of next week is looking seasonably cool with another rain chance Tuesday night and Wednesday.