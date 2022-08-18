Watch Now
Rain Chances Return Heading Toward The Weekend

Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:13:10-04

After a dry day today, the rain chances begin to ramp back up beginning tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon there will be scattered storms popping up, mainly in the south and southeast. Saturday's storm chances will be area wide, but there will still be lots of space in between them and sunshine mixed in too. A lot of us may end up staying dry on Saturday. A cold front heads toward the area on Sunday with a lot more clouds and our best and most widespread rain chances. Those taper off on Monday setting the stage for us to dry out as next week continues.

For tomorrow, the temperatures will get back up into the mid 80s, which is normal. We'll stay there on Saturday as well. Cooler temperatures with more clouds come in for Sunday and Monday.

