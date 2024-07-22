Rain Chances The Next Few Days

The overall weather pattern won't be changing much through most of this week as a front remains draped across and near Kentucky. It's going to stay warm and humid with scattered storms each day. It's looking like the rain chances will be gradually decreasing through the week. By the time the week is done, a lot of us will be between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, although there could be significantly more in heavier downpours.

As the rain chances go down, the temperature will be going up. We'll be in the middle and upper 80s through most of the week. The 90s look to be surging back next weekend.

