Rain Chances Will Be Winding Down

The threat for heavy rain will be winding down this evening. The Flood Watch which has been up since yesterday will be expiring later tonight. The slow moving front that has been responsible for this latest deluge will be slowly moving through Kentucky tonight. By tomorrow morning, it will be nearing the Tennessee line and as the morning progresses it will take the final rain chances with it out of southern Kentucky. For many of us, tomorrow will be a dry day with the rain chances in the morning and in the south.

A Canadian high pressure builds in and you'll notice the air is less humid Thursday afternoon. A reinforcing shot of Canadian air arrives Thursday night bringing a little September feel for us Friday and Saturday.

Unfortunately, you may notice that Sunday rain chance has popped up to 30%. There's a possibility that thunderstorms blossom Saturday night up in the Midwest and then migrate southeast, so we had to get a bit more pessimistic with the forecast to finish the weekend.

