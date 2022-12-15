Rain Fades and Clouds Break Thursday

Wet weather fades and a December chill settles in for the rest of the week. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy Thursday with highs early in the day around 50° but falling into the 40s with a west/southwest breeze. Low pressure will slowly spiral across the Great Lakes and we'll have just enough moisture lingering to spark a few sprinkles or flurries Friday into Saturday. Beyond that, we're partly sunny with below normal highs in the 30s Saturday and Sunday.