Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain Fades and Clouds Break Thursday

Colder this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot5.jpg
Posted at 3:42 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 03:42:34-05

Wet weather fades and a December chill settles in for the rest of the week. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy Thursday with highs early in the day around 50° but falling into the 40s with a west/southwest breeze. Low pressure will slowly spiral across the Great Lakes and we'll have just enough moisture lingering to spark a few sprinkles or flurries Friday into Saturday. Beyond that, we're partly sunny with below normal highs in the 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community