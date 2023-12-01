Rain For Some Saturday

A front will be stalling across Kentucky Saturday. The placement looks to give the best rain chances across the south and east as a wave comes up along the front late Friday night into Saturday morning.

For most of the night it will just be cloudy and kind of damp with patches of drizzle and light rain. Temperatures also move very little during the night, staying in the 50s for most of us.

By Saturday morning, the rain is on the increase across southern and eastern Kentucky. There's a chance it gets as far northwest as Lexington.

The rain will be hitting its peak late morning into the early afternoon and will be diminishing as the afternoon goes on.

There may be little or no rain north and west of Lexington and perhaps even a bit of sunshine late in the day. Temps stay mild in the 50s and low 60s

