Wednesday is usually a big travel day. For most of us, the day will be fine. It'll be mainly cloudy, but it will end up milder. If you're traveling to western Kentucky, you will be running into more significant rain by late in the day.

Thanksgiving is looking like a cold and very wet day. We're looking at more than an inch of rain across the area Wednesday night and through Thursday. It'll be windy, raw and cold on Thanksgiving.

An unusually cold upper low will bring significant snow to our west, so check your travel plans if you're heading that way. We should see snow showers Thursday night and into Friday. We're not anticipating any local issues at this point, but it is certainly worth keeping abreast (turkey) of later forecasts and updates.