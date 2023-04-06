Rain Hangs on Thursday

Severe storms are out of here Thursday but rain remains. Expect a cloudy and much cooler day with highs in the low to mid 50s and rain likely in the morning tapering off as scattered showers later in the day. Opening day for the spring meet at Keeneland won't be ideal but at least it will be dry. Friday will end up mostly cloudy and still cool with highs in the upper 50s. The weekend slowly gets better, mostly to partly cloudy Saturday with highs around 60° and straight up sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 60s near 70°.

