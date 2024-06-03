Rain Is Coming Back

After the weekend rains, we've been drying out on Monday, but it won't last. Rain and storms will be on the increase for us as we roll into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overall, these look like 'garden variety' thunderstorms with a very low severe risk, but a downpour or two can't be ruled out. The rain will last into at least the early part of Wednesday. After that, we look to be drying out for a while. For a lot of us rain over the next couple of days will total out at a half to around an inch, especially in the south.

WLEX

We'll be enjoying some nice early season warmth for the next few days with highs in the 80s, running 3 to 5 degrees above normal. After the rain ends mid week, we'll also enjoy a nice little cool down taking our highs back into the 70s.

WLEX