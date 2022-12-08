Rain Is Easing Up

For the next couple of days there will be just a few isolated showers as most of us stay dry. Even with the reduced rain chances, the clouds are going to hold pretty touch both tomorrow and Saturday. The rain chances really do go away from Sunday into the first part of next week as the overall pattern looks pretty benign for us. However, rain and storms will plow through here Wednesday as a true winter pattern begins to head our way by late this week.

We had a good steady soaking rain today that for most was anywhere from a 1/4 to 1/2 inch, and it was really pretty uniform through the area. It was the type of rain that just sinks into the ground and water tables, and after our months of drought is something we really needed.

After a mild day tomorrow with temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, we'll see a cool down into early next week. We'll get one more uptick of warmth mid week, and then the real cold of winter will begin to settle in for a spell.