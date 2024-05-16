After our one day of dryness today, rain is returning in abundance for Friday and it looks like Saturday as well.

We could conceivably see a stray shower Thursday evening, but the rain chances increase Friday morning and will be likely in the afternoon.

A few heavier downpours are also possible.

Similar to a couple of nights ago, some of the isolated downpours could lead to a few flooding issues in poor drainage areas.

Area wide, 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches of rain through Saturday on average, but there could be considerably larger amounts with a few of the downpours.

We'll remain mild the next couple of days with the clouds and rain, in the mid 70s. We start to dry out Sunday and 80s will return.

