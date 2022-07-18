Rain Nearly Over And Big Time Heat About To Get Started

Most of us got the rain we needed yesterday and today. A broad average of 1 to 2 inches fell with just minimal issues from it. There were some spots that did see too much of the rain like in southern Kentucky around Monticello and also across parts of southeastern Kentucky, but for most of us, your yards, gardens and fields all needed this good soaking. This rain also slows the drought some and takes us back above normal for the month and year.

The large amount of water that was put into the soil should also delay, but not deny, the upcoming heat wave. It's still going to get hot, but at least through the middle of this week it keeps our highs in the low 90s. By the weekend, things should be drying out enough that some of the Plains extreme heat should be coming our way with highs getting into the upper 90s.

That Plains heat is really impressive. Even through just mid afternoon today, before the normal daytime highs would occur, highs have already gone well above 100 degrees in areas from Texas all the way into the Dakotas. We may not get to those triple digits, but it will be getting really hot again.

The big heat ridge responsible for this may actually shift toward the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. The upper-level

jet stream shows that core near us, so get set for all of the heat that is coming our way.