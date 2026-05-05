Rain on the horizon

Get those umbrellas and raincoats ready, because scattered showers and storms will roll through the Commonwealth tonight and into Wednesday. A slow-moving cold front will bring plenty of rainfall and much cooler temperatures through the evening, with overnight lows falling to the lower 50s. Wednesday will start wet, then slowly dry by late afternoon as the front passes. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s. Cooler temperatures will persist through Mother's Day weekend, with daily rain chances. We slowly rise to the 70s by Mother's Day, but look to still be below average highs to start next workweek.