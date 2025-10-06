Rain on the Rise Monday Night, Tuesday

Monday will bring increasing cloud cover with skies ranging between partly to mostly cloudy, watch for isolated showers. We'll still see above normal highs in the low 80s, but a big change is on the way! Showers develop overnight with showers and t-showers likely Tuesday as a cold front slides southeast late in the day. While severe storms aren't expected, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Expect widespread, beneficial rainfall around 1" to 3". In the wake of that front, much cooler air filters in with Tuesday's high near normal, in the low to mid 70s. We'll bottom out in the upper 60s Thursday with chilly lows in the 40s. High pressure takes over and sunshine with gradually warming highs will take over the rest of the week.