Rain On The Way And Puts An End To The Heat Wave

We continue to break the cycle of drought and this week looks pretty wet. There are significant rain chances each day. It doesn't mean it rains all day every day, but the chances your yard gets wet on any given day are pretty good. The best rain chances will be on Tuesday and Friday. Some of these days the rain may also be locally heavy. There is a slight risk of flooding rains both Monday and especially on Tuesday. One or two of the storms could also be strong and there is at least a marginal risk for strong/severe storms both Monday and Tuesday. Overall, by the time the next week is done, most of us should have between 2 and 4 inches of rain. The drought had already gone into hiatus for a lot of us, and that continues that trend.

The clouds and rain also will end the heat wave. Sunday will likely be our last 90 degree day for the foreseeable future as highs head back to at or below normal, which is 87. It's happening fast, but that gets us into August.