Rain, Rain Finally Goes Away

After several days of rain and threats of rain, we're getting a chance to dry out. After the showers go away this evening, we will likely see some fog redevelop toward morning, but it won't be as widespread as it was this morning. As your Wednesday continues, we'll end up with a partly sunny sky and temperatures just a shade below normal in the low 80s, and lower humidity.

Max Track

The rain chances will continue shrinking Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and the trend continues into Friday. It also heads into the mid 80s to finish the week. The rain chances storm back for the weekend, with the potential for heavy rain as well.