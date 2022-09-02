Rain, Rain, Go Away (Hey, Couldn't Hurt To Try)

We're getting ready for the long holiday weekend and also the opening of the UK football season. Unfortunately, rain and storms will be a big part of both. For tomorrow, rain and storms are likely. The rain isn't continuous at your house, or anywhere else, but it'll be around and you'll probably see more than one round of storms. You'll need to have Plan B ready and also know where shelters are in case of lightning. By the way, for tailgaters, tents are not a safe shelter in case of lightning. There are chances the storms will avoid Kroger Field during the day and evening, but they'll still be in the area.

The potential for locally heavy rain exists too. The air will be very humid, so as the storms get going, they can become very efficient rain makers with downpours. There is a slight risk for excessive and heavy rain Saturday that extends into the I-75 corridor.

Rain remains likely for us throughout the long holiday weekend, with Sunday likely the wettest of the days. Rain chances will decrease during the week (of course), but the chances are there pretty much every day.