Rain Ramps Up Again

We have one last, multiday push of active weather before we see a significant pattern flip and a much nicer weekend in the works. A cold front will drop south Tuesday, briefly stall out overnight then track out of here Wednesday sparking multiple rounds of showers, storms and torrential rain. A flood watch is in effect Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Expect rainfall amounts to vary, from a few tenths to a few inches. Watch for flash flooding, especially in areas that have been hit hard by heavy rain recently. A secondary, dry front will push through Thursday, dropping the temperature and the humidity. Expect highs to fall to the upper 70s/low 80s this weekend, well below normal. And with much lower humidity, plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure building in and no rain in sight, it should be a spectacular weekend.