Rain Ramps Up Again Thursday, Friday

The low that's kept your StormTracker forecast unsettled since Monday makes one final pass Thursday ramping up showers and t-showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect extensive cloud cover and below normal highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and t-showers will wrap around the departing low Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The summer weather that's been missing in action all week finally makes and appearance the rest of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s. If we see any lingering precipitation chance, it will be a few showers and isolated t-showers Saturday. Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend with more active weather firing up Monday.

