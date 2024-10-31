Rain Ramps up for Halloween

Lexington's last measurable rainfall was more than two weeks ago, and in the last thirty-two days we've had a paltry 0.22" of rain. A bone dry set up that will change up just in time for Halloween. Expect increasing clouds with showers and a few t-showers developing Thursday afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight. Prepare those trick or treaters for wet and active weather. We'll quickly dry out Friday after a few early morning showers and the rest of the weekend looks great. Highs will fall from the upper 70s Thursday to the 60s (near normal) Friday and Saturday but bounce back to the mid to upper 70s again early next week.