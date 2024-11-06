Rain Ramps up Midweek

After setting record highs Monday and Tuesday we're cooling it down a bit and ramping up active weather midweek. Expect showers and a few t-showers on and off through the day Wednesday and continuing overnight as a cold front ever so slowly works its way across the Commonwealth. Highs will drop to the low 70s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday. This is a much-needed chance for wet weather, rainfall totals will range from a few tenths of an inch all the way up to an inch or two if you have multiple rounds in the same area.