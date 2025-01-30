Rain Ramps Up Thursday

Our run of sunny and dry days is coming to an end. Expect increasing clouds Thursday with afternoon showers turning into widespread rain overnight into Friday morning. Bursts of moderate to heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially combined with runoff from any remaining melting snow and ice. Overall, we're looking at rainfall amounts between 1" to 2". Temperatures will also take a brief hit, highs will stay in the 50s Thursday, end up around 60° Friday and fall to the upper 40s as we dry out Saturday.