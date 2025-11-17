Rain Returns Tuesday

After the nice weekend, another front is moving in Tuesday with some good soaking rains and also the possibility of strong or severe storms, especially in southern Kentucky.

LEX 18

It's not a classic second severe season look, but a strong temperature contrast across Kentucky will bring the possibility of an isolated strong or severe storm Tuesday afternoon, primarily in the south in the warmer air mass.

LEX 18

There will be a soaking rain over most of the area Tuesday with rainfall between 1/2 and 1 inch likely.

It'll be a wild day with temperatures with a 20 degree swing depending on where the front ends up as highs end up near 50 in northern Kentucky while highs get well into the 60s across southern Kentucky.