Rain Returns Tuesday, Tuesday Night

Rain returns Tuesday, widespread in the morning and turning more showery later in the day. Even with rain and extensive cloud cover, a strong southerly wind will keep highs in the low to mid 60s, well above normal. We'll see lingering showers, drizzle, and mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 40s. Much colder air invades midweek with a few Wednesday morning showers giving way to a gusty (west wind up to 30 mph) and colder day, morning highs in the 50s will fall to the 40s. We'll bottom out with another cold shot like the one we saw in early November. Thanksgiving will be sunny and dry but very cold, highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 20s.