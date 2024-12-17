Rain Returns Wednesday

Today was the dry day with more rain coming back later tonight. This rain is coming along with a decent cold front that will first introduce 'normal' temperatures, and reinforcing cold shot will bring some Arctic Air this weekend.

It's looking like another pretty good soaker with a half to one inch likely across the area. The rain may also have some December thunder in the morning. The rain then tapers off later in the afternoon.

Midday highs will be in the 50s, but falling in the afternoon to the 40s.

