Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Rain Returns Wednesday

Some Thunder Possible Too
1217POP.jpg
Max Track
1217POP.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Today was the dry day with more rain coming back later tonight. This rain is coming along with a decent cold front that will first introduce 'normal' temperatures, and reinforcing cold shot will bring some Arctic Air this weekend.

1217QPF.jpg

It's looking like another pretty good soaker with a half to one inch likely across the area. The rain may also have some December thunder in the morning. The rain then tapers off later in the afternoon.

1217POP.jpg

Midday highs will be in the 50s, but falling in the afternoon to the 40s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18