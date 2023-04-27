Rain Rolls in Late in the day Thursday

Our next round of rain will lift north along a warm front Thursday evening. With the onset later in the day, you still have a chance to get outside and get that grass cut! We'll end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The most widespread showers will kick in Thursday evening, overnight and into Friday morning, a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. We're looking at around 0.25" to 1" rainfall totals but pockets of heavy rain could push isolated 2" totals. After a Saturday break a Sunday cold front will spark a few showers and usher in another shot of colder air early next week.

