Rain Takes a Brief Break Thursday

We'll take a break from active weather Thursday, but it won't be an ideal day by any stretch. After a cloudy, drizzly and foggy morning that persistent low cloud cover will slowly break late in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 60°. Another wave of active weather cranks up heading into the weekend with rounds of showers and t-showers on and off Friday through Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain, especially Friday night into Saturday morning.
Posted at 3:58 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 03:58:23-05
