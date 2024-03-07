Rain Takes a Brief Break Thursday

We'll take a break from active weather Thursday, but it won't be an ideal day by any stretch. After a cloudy, drizzly and foggy morning that persistent low cloud cover will slowly break late in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 60°. Another wave of active weather cranks up heading into the weekend with rounds of showers and t-showers on and off Friday through Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain, especially Friday night into Saturday morning.

