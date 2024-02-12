Rain to Snow Monday Night

Stay weather aware! Active weather fires up again Monday with widespread rain changing over to a brief round of accumulating snow overnight. Expect a cloudy and cool Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and rain developing in the afternoon. We'll see a window for a few hours (roughly 11 PM to 3 AM) when that rain changes over to heavy, wet snow with lows just below freezing. Watch for a narrow band of 1" to 3" with isolated 4" totals that will lead to slushy, hazardous road conditions. There will be a sharp NW/SE cutoff with many areas seeing much less. A winter weather advisory is in effect Monday evening until Tuesday morning.

